Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops have destroyed 420 churches belonging to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and killed 25 of its clergy.

In total, more than 800 religious buildings in Ukraine have been damaged or destroyed as a result of Russian attacks.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Viktor Yelensky, head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience.

According to him, in the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians have seized more than 1,800 Orthodox churches and eight dioceses of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Yelensky also recalled the case of Father Konstantin Maksimov from Tokmak, who was sentenced in Russia to 14 years in prison for refusing to submit to Patriarch Kirill.

Source: Ukrinform.

During a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on October 22, the Holy Vvedensky Monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), located in the Pechersk district of the capital, sustained damage.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the evening of September 27, the Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross in Podil was damaged. The church building, which is over 180 years old, sustained damage. Inside the building, there are numerous pieces of debris, as well as shattered icons.

On November 10, at around 9:00 a.m., a Russian “Molniya” drone struck Building No. 10 of the Holy Dormition Svyatogorsk Lavra and damaged its roof.

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