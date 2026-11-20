On the night of November 19–20, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Kyiv and nine regions came under attack. As of the time of this report, eight people are known to have been killed and 28 injured.

In the capital, Russian missiles struck critical infrastructure. Bridges were also among the targets. In addition, a wastewater treatment facility, as well as office and commercial buildings, were damaged.

Six people were killed and 15 others were injured as a result of the attack in Kyiv.

In Kharkiv, an emergency hospital was hit by a Russian strike. Four people were injured as a result of the shelling. An MRI scanner was also damaged.

Russian troops also attacked industrial facilities in the Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions.

Damage to residential buildings was reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. Energy infrastructure facilities were also targeted.

In total, at the time this information was released, eight people were reported dead and 28 injured.

Rescue workers, medical personnel, police, energy workers, and utility crews have been working at the sites of the Russian strikes since last night. They are assisting the injured, clearing debris, and addressing the aftermath of the shelling.

“My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

Thank you to the rescue workers, medical personnel, police officers, power utility workers, and municipal workers who have been working at the sites of the strikes since last night, helping people and clearing up the aftermath. Thank you to the air defense troops for every target they have shot down,” the statement reads.

Serhiy Koretskyi reported on the consequences of the Russian attack.

Russian troops launched a massive attack on the Vinnytsia region. One person was injured as a result of the shelling, and damage was reported to 13 private residential buildings, the village council building, and a cultural center.

On the night of November 19–20, Russia carried out one of its most powerful airstrikes on Ukraine. According to preliminary data, Russian forces launched 80 cruise missiles and up to 20 ballistic missiles, as well as approximately 400 drones of various types.

On the night of November 20, Russian forces struck transportation and industrial infrastructure in the Korosten District of Zhytomyr Oblast. One person was injured as a result of the attack.

In the Poltava district, debris from an enemy missile fell in an open area near a residential neighborhood. As a result of the impact, nearby houses sustained partial destruction and damage.

Since the evening of November 19, Russian invaders have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones more than ten times. As a result of the shelling, five people were injured, and residential buildings, cars, a bank, a store, and other civilian facilities were damaged.

On the night of November 20, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Kryvyi Rih using jet-powered drones. The strikes caused significant damage to infrastructure, including a gas station, and left part of the city without power. There were no fatalities or injuries.

As a reminder, Russian rocket-powered drones attacked Lviv and the Lviv region. Explosions were heard several times over Lviv, and air defense forces repelled the attack, according to Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi and Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

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