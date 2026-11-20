On the night of November 20, Russian forces launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine, using missiles and more than 400 attack drones. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 79 Kh-101 and Kalibr cruise missiles and, in total, shot down or intercepted 462 aerial targets, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

According to military sources, starting at 6:00 p.m. on November 19, the enemy fired “Iskander-M” and S-400 ballistic missiles at Ukraine, “Zircon” anti-ship missiles, as well as 84 air- and sea-launched X-101, “Kalibr,” and “Iskander-K” cruise missiles.

In addition, Russian troops deployed 404 attack drones of the Shahed and “Gerbera” types, as well as “Parody” decoy drones. Among them were 123 jet-powered UAVs.

As of 10:30 a.m., air defense forces had destroyed or neutralized:

three “Iskander-M”/S-400/“Zircon” ballistic missiles;

79 X-101 and “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

380 Shahed, “Gerbera,” and other types of attack drones, including 102 jet-powered ones.

Missile and attack drone strikes were recorded at 23 locations. Debris from downed aerial targets also fell at 10 locations.

The Air Force emphasized that, as of the time this report was released, the attack was ongoing, and Russian drones were still present in Ukrainian airspace.

Russian forces launched a massive attack on the Vinnytsia region. One person was injured as a result of the shelling, and damage was reported to 13 private residential buildings, the local administration building, and a cultural center.

On the night of November 19–20, Russia carried out one of its most powerful airstrikes on Ukraine. According to preliminary data, Russian forces launched 80 cruise missiles and up to 20 ballistic missiles, as well as approximately 400 drones of various types.

On the night of November 20, Russian forces struck transportation and industrial infrastructure in the Korosten District of Zhytomyr Oblast. One person was injured as a result of the attack.

In the Poltava district, debris from an enemy missile fell in an open area near a residential neighborhood. As a result of the impact, nearby houses sustained partial destruction and damage.

Since the evening of November 19, Russian invaders have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones more than ten times. As a result of the shelling, five people were injured, and residential buildings, cars, a bank, a store, and other civilian facilities were damaged.

On the night of November 20, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Kryvyi Rih using jet-powered drones. The strikes caused significant damage to infrastructure, including a gas station, and left part of the city without power. There were no fatalities or injuries.

As a reminder, Russian rocket-powered drones attacked Lviv and the Lviv region. Explosions were heard several times over Lviv, and air defense forces repelled the attack, according to Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi and Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

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