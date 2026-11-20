On the morning of November 20, Russian troops struck a DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region. As a result of the attack, 41,000 households in the Odesa and Rozdilna districts were temporarily left without power.

Utility workers will be able to begin inspecting the damaged equipment and carrying out repairs as soon as the security situation allows.

Specialists plan to assess the condition of the undamaged equipment, carry out the necessary repairs, and restore power to consumers.

This was reported by DTEK.

On the night of November 20, Russian troops struck transportation and industrial infrastructure in the Korosten district of Zhytomyr region. One person was injured as a result of the attack.

The State Emergency Service released the first footage following the Russian strikes on the capital on the night of November 20. According to preliminary data, three people were killed in the attack, 11 others were injured, and one person was evacuated.

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