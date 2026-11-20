On the night of November 20, facilities belonging to Kyivvodokanal were damaged as a result of a Russian attack. The strike targeted the company’s infrastructure.

It is noted that disruptions in the capital’s water supply also occurred due to Russian attacks on the power grid. A drop in water pressure has been observed in the Pecherskyi district, and some buildings may experience a temporary interruption in water service.

“Unfortunately, there are casualties and fatalities among Kyivvodokanal employees as a result of the attack. Details are currently being verified,” the company stated.

It is noted that Kyivvodokanal specialists are taking the necessary measures to stabilize the water supply system and restore normal water pressure as quickly as possible.

The company reported this on Facebook.

As a reminder, a water main burst in the Obolon district of Kyiv, leaving two buildings without water.

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