Russian occupation forces have advanced near the village of Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region, a settlement east of Kupiansk.

This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState.

Source: DeepState.

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Polohivsky District of the Zaporizhzhia region. Changes on the front line were recorded near the settlements of Vozdvizhivka and Bilohirya.

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region. Changes on the front line were recorded near Kostiantynivka and the village of Chervone.

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