Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the Russian people are prepared to continue enduring the hardships associated with the war against Ukraine.

According to him, the Russian people are accustomed to hardships and will continue to endure them in the future.

Lavrov called the full-scale invasion of Ukraine “necessary” and blamed Kyiv’s European allies for the lack of progress in peace talks.

His statements also suggest that Moscow is not prepared to agree to a ceasefire, after which the parties would move on to discussing a long-term peace settlement. Lavrov criticized proposals by European politicians for a ceasefire and subsequent stabilization of the situation, casting doubt on their motives.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made a series of statements regarding Ukraine, questioning its historical right to its own territory. He called southeastern Ukraine and a significant part of central Ukraine, including Kyiv, “historically Russian lands,” and accused the Ukrainian government of allegedly instilling “primitive Russophobia.”

As a reminder, Moscow has prepared its own position paper on the formation of a new security architecture in Eurasia, which, according to the Kremlin’s plan, should include all of its allies. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the proposed system should not limit the interests of any of the parties.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow’s goals in the war against Ukraine remain unchanged, and that the lifting of the so-called restrictions on the rights of the Russian-speaking population must take place immediately and cannot be subject to negotiation. He made these remarks to reporters following the 21st East Asia Summit in Manila.

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