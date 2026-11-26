On November 26, in the Brovary District of the Kyiv Region, two residential buildings, a garage, an outbuilding, and a store were damaged as a result of Russian shelling.

The damage from the attacks was reported in two settlements in the district. In one, residential buildings, a garage, and an outbuilding were damaged; in the other, debris damaged the roof of a store.

There is currently no information on casualties.

Source: Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

The “Prospekt” shopping and entertainment complex, which came under fire on Wednesday night, did not sustain significant damage and is operating as usual. This was reported by the press service of Arricano to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Earlier, fires were extinguished in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district following an attack by the Russian Federation.

On the afternoon of November 24, a fire broke out in warehouses in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital after a Russian drone crashed.

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