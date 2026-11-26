As a result of the Russian attack on the evening of November 25, a warehouse containing materials for the “Konvi” printing house in Kyiv burned down. Book shipments from at least 11 Ukrainian publishing houses were damaged, including textbooks.

The strike hit near the premises that had already been damaged during the attack in July. The printing house is currently assessing the damage and counting the number of destroyed books. Among the losses are textbooks for children with special educational needs.

Prints from “Ranok,” “Gramota,” “Lingvist,” “Litera LTD,” “Mison,” Staryi Lev Publishing House, BookChef, “Knyholav,” “Knyhy — XXI,” “Mamino,” and “Apriori.”

Following a previous attack in July, the printing house applied for a preferential loan but never received the funding. The company also did not receive any government aid or compensation for previous losses.

Currently, “Konvi” needs financial support, electricity, construction materials, and a team of builders to resume operations.

Source: Chytomo.

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Following the Russian attack on its warehouse, the Ranak Publishing House is urgently reprinting the destroyed textbooks.

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