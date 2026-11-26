On the night of November 26, a Russian missile struck the Konvi-Pak company’s premises, damaging its paper packaging production facilities.

Due to the destruction of infrastructure, the company has temporarily halted production and shipments.

The company reported that it is currently assessing the damage and cleaning up the aftermath of the strike. It is not yet known when operations will resume.

The shelling also disrupted the production of some Christmas packaging for Honey cafes and pastry shops and Zavertaylo bakeries. Their owner, Stanislav Zavertaylo, said that the ordered holiday bags will not be printed in time for Christmas.

Source: Zavertaylo

PepsiCo Ukraine reported that Russian terrorists had struck a production facility in the Mykolaiv region.

As a reminder, as a result of a Russian attack on Sunday, August 30, a warehouse belonging to the French retail chain Auchan in Boryspil, Kyiv Oblast, was damaged.

In the Zhytomyr community, Russian troops launched a second strike on a foreign-invested enterprise that had already been shelled previously. This was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration.

Read us on