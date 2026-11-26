Ukrainian troops destroyed a Russian 2S19M2 “Msta-S” self-propelled artillery system near the village of Peschanka in the Valuy District of the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation, according to a video recording of the combat operation that has been released.

The artillery system, located at the edge of a forest, was detected by Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance after it had already fired several rounds; it was then struck by kamikaze drones.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/roldororiginal-cnbrvufs.mp4

After the first hit, Russian troops attempted to move the damaged vehicle away, but it managed to travel only about 50 meters. A second strike caused a massive detonation of the ammunition, blowing the vehicle apart—only the lower part of the hull and a few support rollers remained, and the estimated value of the destroyed vehicle is about 3 million U.S. dollars.

Source: video footage of Ukrainian military operations.

Ukrainian defense forces struck Russian army logistics facilities in the Bryansk and Donetsk regions. In particular, they destroyed a concentration of enemy trucks that the occupiers were using to deliver ammunition, fuel, and provisions, as well as a crossing over the Vovcha River.

Between November 16 and 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of strikes against Russian oil infrastructure and military facilities. The targets included oil refineries, oil depots, an oil pumping station, the Kerch Bridge, air defense systems, warehouses, and command posts. In total, during this period, the Ukrainian military struck eight Russian oil infrastructure facilities.

Read us on