As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on November 26, one person was killed, and eight others were injured or suffered acute stress reactions. Four of the victims were hospitalized.

“The number of people affected by today’s enemy attack on Kharkiv has risen to eight. Four people were hospitalized,” his post reads.

Among the victims are three women aged 53, 69, and 74, two 75-year-old men, and a 51-year-old man. In addition, an 18-year-old girl and a 61-year-old woman suffered acute stress reactions.

Later, Minister of Education and Science Andriy Butenko reported that four employees of the National Aerospace University “Kharkiv Aviation Institute” were injured as a result of the attack.

According to him, a Russian drone struck the main building of the educational institution. The strike hit the university museum, located on the third floor. A fire broke out on two floors of the building, and four university employees were taken to the hospital.

Butenko added that the university team is currently assessing the extent of the damage and calculating the losses incurred. The Ministry of Education and Science is in contact with the university’s administration.

This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

On November 26, a Russian drone struck the main building of the National Aerospace University (KhAI).

In Kharkiv on the morning of November 26, the “Lokomotiv” Sports Palace named after Heorhiy Kirpa was damaged as a result of Russian shelling.

On the morning of November 26, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with strike drones. As a result of the shelling, a high-rise residential building, a gas station, and a sports complex were damaged. Photos of the aftermath of the Russian attack have emerged.

On the morning of November 26, Russian troops struck a residential building in Kharkiv. Three people were injured, and other residents may be trapped under the rubble.

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