On November 26, a Russian drone struck the main building of the National Aerospace University (KhAI).

The strike hit the university museum on the third floor, and a fire broke out on two floors. Four employees were injured and hospitalized.

Russia has also been attacking Kharkiv since this morning. Three people, including a married couple, were killed as a result of strikes on residential buildings. A total of eight people were injured, four of whom were hospitalized.

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The “Lokomotiv” sports complex was also damaged—its facade was destroyed and will likely have to be completely replaced. Rescue workers are currently cleaning up the aftermath of the attacks and stabilizing the building.

Source: State Emergency Service

In Kharkiv on the morning of November 26, the “Lokomotiv” Sports Palace named after Heorhiy Kirpa was damaged as a result of Russian shelling.

On the morning of November 26, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with strike drones. As a result of the shelling, a high-rise residential building, a gas station, and a sports complex were damaged. Photos of the aftermath of the Russian attack have emerged.

On the morning of November 26, Russian troops struck a residential building in Kharkiv. Three people were injured, and other residents may be trapped under the rubble.

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