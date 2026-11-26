On the night of November 26, Russian troops launched attacks on Kyiv and seven regions of Ukraine. According to Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, water supply facilities, heating networks, shopping centers, and residential buildings, as well as two foreign ships, came under fire. At least ten people are known to have been injured.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy attacked water utility facilities several times during the night.

“This is a deliberate terrorist attack aimed at leaving people without water,” Koretsky emphasized.

In Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad, shopping centers caught fire as a result of the attacks. In Zaporizhzhia, heating networks were targeted, and a water pipeline was damaged at an industrial facility. In Kharkiv, a drone struck a high-rise residential building, and in Kyiv, a missile strike targeted civilian infrastructure.

In addition, in the sea near Odesa, the Russians attacked two foreign civilian ships carrying over 100,000 metric tons of grain.

Source: Serhiy Koretskyi

Four people were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks in the Chernihiv region on November 26. The strikes targeted Horodnya, Semenivka, Koryukivka, settlements in the Olyshivska community, and Novhorod-Siverskyi.

On the morning of November 26, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with strike drones. A high-rise residential building, a gas station, and a sports complex were damaged as a result of the shelling. Photos of the aftermath of the Russian attack have emerged.

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, today, November 26, a Russian strike on an infrastructure facility caused significant power supply issues. Public electric transportation in the city center has stopped running, and the heating and water supply systems are switching to backup generators.

On the night of November 25–26, Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down and neutralized 87 Russian drones. In total, since the evening of November 25, Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 113 strike drones of various types.

Since the evening of November 25, Russian troops have been launching drone strikes on four districts in the region. One person was injured as a result of the attacks.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked 46 settlements in the region. As of the morning of November 26, 18 people, including three children, were injured as a result of strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

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