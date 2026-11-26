In Kharkiv, on the morning of November 26, the “Lokomotiv” Sports Palace named after Heorhiy Kirpa sustained damage as a result of Russian shelling.

“Russian troops continue to deliberately target Ukraine’s sports infrastructure. On the morning of November 26, as a result of yet another Russian shelling of Kharkiv, the “Lokomotiv” Sports Palace named after Heorhiy Kirpa sustained damage,” the statement reads.

The relevant committee noted that the sports complex was one of the key centers of Kharkiv’s sporting life. Professional competitions in volleyball, basketball, handball, futsal, boxing, and other sports were held there, and Ukrainian athletes—including children—trained there. The arena also hosted international sporting events.

The “Lokomotiv” Sports Palace had already sustained damage as a result of a Russian missile strike in September 2022. At that time, the swimming pool and boxing club were destroyed, and the sports complex required restoration.

“It is particularly cynical that ‘Locomotive’ had already suffered damage as a result of a Russian missile strike in September 2022. At that time, the swimming pool and boxing club were destroyed, and the sports complex required restoration. Despite this, Ukraine made efforts to restore the facility to full sports functionality,” the committee stated.

“Today, Russia is once again striking facilities that serve as centers for the development of youth and professional sports, the training of future champions, and the hosting of athletic competitions,” the Verkhovna Rada committee added.

The statement emphasized that the destruction of sports infrastructure serving children, youth, and athletes reflects the Russian Federation’s attitude toward sports, its values, and Olympic principles.

“Representatives of the aggressor country have no place in the international sports arena! A state that wages a war of aggression, destroys sports facilities, deprives Ukrainian children of the opportunity to participate in sports, and kills civilians cannot be a full-fledged participant in the international sports movement,” the committee emphasized.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Youth and Sports on Facebook.

Four people were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks in the Chernihiv region on November 26. The towns of Horodnya, Semenivka, and Koryukivka, as well as settlements in the Olyshiv community and Novhorod-Siverskyi, were targeted.

On the morning of November 26, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with strike drones. A high-rise residential building, a gas station, and a sports complex were damaged as a result of the shelling. Photos of the aftermath of the Russian attack have emerged.

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, today, November 26, a Russian strike on an infrastructure facility caused significant power supply issues. Public electric transportation in the city center has stopped running, and the heating and water supply systems are switching to backup generators.

On the night of November 25–26, Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down and neutralized 87 Russian drones. In total, since the evening of November 25, Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 113 strike drones of various types.

Since the evening of November 25, Russian troops have been launching drone strikes on four districts in the region. One person was injured as a result of the attacks.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked 46 settlements in the region. As of the morning of November 26, 18 people, including three children, were injured as a result of strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

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