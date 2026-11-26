According to the investigation, in June 2022, a 46-year-old woman assumed the position of the so-called head of the budget department of the illegal occupation administration in Kherson. She was notified in absentia of her status as a suspect in collaboration under Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In this position, the woman oversaw the preparation and execution of the community budget in accordance with Russian legislation and coordinated with other occupation agencies involved in financial matters. She ensured the accounting of revenues—taxes and fees from the activities of enterprises registered with the Russian Federation’s fiscal authorities.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by the Investigative Division No. 2 of the Kherson Regional Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kherson region.

Source: Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office

In Ukraine, charges have been filed against SBU employees who defected to the FSB in Crimea.

Earlier, law enforcement officials uncovered a scheme to supply food to Russian military and security forces, which was organized by representatives of an international group of companies from the Kyiv region after the start of the full-scale invasion.

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a dealer who supplied components for military submarines to Russia, circumventing sanctions imposed by the National Security and Defense Council.

Law enforcement officers detained members of an interregional FSB agent network, whose members were passing information about military and strategic facilities throughout Ukraine to the aggressor’s intelligence service. The group was led by a man using the alias “Professor.”

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