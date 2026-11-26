On November 26, the Russian side reported the alleged handover of 250 bodies of the deceased to Ukraine in exchange for 22 bodies. The Ukrainian side has not yet confirmed the information regarding the exchange.

On Thursday, November 26, Russia and Ukraine are carrying out an exchange of the bodies of the deceased. This was reported by media outlets in the aggressor country.

According to State Duma Deputy Shamsail Saraliev, this exchange is taking place on a “250 for 22” basis.

Ukraine has not yet confirmed this information.

Earlier, Jared Kushner announced the largest prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia since the start of the war.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President, stated during the “Dialogue for Unity” event that a large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will take place in several stages, rather than in a single day, as the process is currently in the coordination phase.

Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the aggressor state, reached a basic agreement on a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war during two days of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Ukraine and Russia are conducting negotiations on a new large-scale prisoner exchange, under which they plan to return more than a thousand citizens. The parties are still coordinating the final number of participants in the exchange.

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