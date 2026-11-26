Four people were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks in the Chernihiv region on November 26. The strikes targeted Horodnya, Semenivka, Koryukivka, settlements in the Olyshiv community, and Novhorod-Siverskyi.

In particular, Russian forces struck a sawmill in Horodnya with a “Geran”-type drone. Three people were injured in the attack. Two men were hospitalized, and another is receiving outpatient treatment. Rescue workers quickly extinguished the fire at the site of the strike.

In Semenivka, a hospital and a school were damaged by strikes from FPV drones. Late in the evening, Russian forces attacked the premises of a business in Koryukivka. A fire also broke out there, which was later extinguished.

“An elderly woman was injured in a village in the Olyshiv community. A house was damaged there due to the drone attack, and outbuildings caught fire,” the report states.

In addition, Russian occupiers attacked a residential building in Novhorod-Siverskyi this morning. The strike caused a fire.

This was reported by Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.

On the morning of November 26, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with strike drones. As a result of the shelling, a high-rise residential building, a gas station, and a sports complex were damaged. Photos of the aftermath of the Russian attack have emerged.

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, today, November 26, a Russian strike on an infrastructure facility caused significant power supply problems. Public electric transportation in the city center has stopped running, and the heating and water supply systems are switching to backup generators.

On the night of November 25–26, Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down and neutralized 87 Russian drones. In total, since the evening of November 25, Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 113 strike drones of various types.

Since the evening of November 25, Russian troops have been launching drone strikes on four districts in the region. One person was injured as a result of the attacks.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked 46 settlements in the region. As of the morning of November 26, 18 people, including three children, were injured as a result of strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

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