Over the past 24 hours, 167 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines. Ukrainian defenders continue to repel the Russian offensive on all fronts and inflict casualties on the enemy.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors

Over the past day, the aggressor carried out one attack, launched two airstrikes—dropping four KAB bombs—and fired on the positions of our troops and populated areas 23 times.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector

Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas around the settlements of Okhrimivka and Mala Vovcha.

In the Liman sector

Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks in the areas around the settlements of Lyman, Zarichne, and Dibrova.

In the Slovyansk direction

The invaders carried out two attacks, in the Ozerny area and toward Piskunivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector

Seven attacks were recorded. The occupiers carried out assault operations in the Kostyantynivka area.

On the Pokrovsk front

Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 attacks. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Vilne and Molodetske, as well as toward the settlements of Kucheriiv Yar, Dobropillia, Chernihivka, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Hulyve, and Serhiivka.

In the Huliaipil sector

Eight attacks by the invaders were repelled in the Bilohirya area and toward the settlements of Nove Zaporizhzhia and Huliaipilske.

Source: General Staff

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 2,319 Russian occupiers.

As of Tuesday, November 24, the Russian Federation’s army had set a new annual record for losses since the start of the full-scale war: since the beginning of 2026, they have reached 432,519 soldiers, which has already exceeded the figure for all of 2024 (430,790 people).

One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to a leak from the Rosstat database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.” According to their data, civil registry offices across Russia have recorded nearly 500,000 deaths of military personnel who died in the war. For the period from February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2026, this averages out to one death every five minutes.

An analysis of the Rosstat database—which was hacked and covers the period from 2022 to the end of September 2026—revealed that 92.9% of the Russian army’s recorded casualties were combat-related. Of the 209,870 deceased listed in the registry as military personnel, 194,885 died in combat, with 177,009 of those deaths attributed to injuries from explosions or shrapnel during military operations.

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