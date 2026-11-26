In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, today, November 26, a Russian strike on an infrastructure facility has caused significant power supply problems. Public electric transportation in the city center has come to a halt, and the heating and water supply systems are switching to backup generators.

“Due to the latest enemy attack on an infrastructure facility, there are significant power problems in the central part of the city,” Vilkul noted.

According to him, the heating and water supply systems are being switched to generators, and public electric transit has temporarily ceased operations.

The previous evening, Oleksandr Vilkul reported significant damage caused by Russian strikes.

“The enemy struck an infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih with two Shahed drones. Another strike, also with a Shahed drone, hit an infrastructure facility in the Central City District,” his post stated.

This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, on Telegram.

On the night of November 26, Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down and neutralized 87 Russian drones. In total, since the evening of November 25, Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 113 strike drones of various types.

Since the evening of November 25, Russian forces have been launching drone strikes on four districts in the region. One person was injured as a result of the attacks.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked 46 settlements in the region. As of the morning of November 26, 18 people, including three children, were injured as a result of strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

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