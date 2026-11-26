On the night of November 25–26, Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down and neutralized 87 Russian drones. In total, since the evening of November 25, Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 113 strike drones of various types.

According to military reports, starting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, the Russians launched Iskander-M, Zircon, and S-400 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.

The enemy also deployed 113 Shahed-type attack drones, including 76 jet-powered drones, “Gerbera” drones, and “Parody”-type decoy drones. The launches were carried out from the directions of Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Millerovo in Russia, as well as from the temporarily occupied cities of Donetsk and Gvardeyskoye in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data as of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 26, air defense forces neutralized 87 enemy UAVs.

At the same time, strikes were recorded at 20 locations, and downed aerial targets and their debris were found at six locations.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram.

Since the evening of November 25, Russian troops have been launching drone strikes on four districts in the region. One person was injured as a result of the attacks.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 46 settlements in the region. As of the morning of November 26, 18 people, including three children, were injured as a result of strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

Read us on