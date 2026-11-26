Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have been shelling populated areas in the Kherson region. As of the morning of November 26, one person was killed and another was wounded as a result of the attacks.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, the following towns and villages were subjected to enemy drone attacks, airstrikes, and artillery shelling: Antonivka, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Chornobaivka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Daryivka, Ivanivka, Ingulets, Mykilsk, Ponyativka, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Novodmytrivka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Urozhayne, Novokayri, Novooleksandrivka, Gavrylivka, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Novoraysk, Kostyrka, Chervonyi Mayak, Tyahynka, Lviv, Odradokamyanka, Vesele, and Kherson.

A high-rise building and a private home were damaged, Prokudin noted.

The Russians attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times; one person was injured.

Russian forces carried out 812 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours, wounding 18 people.

Russia attacked a high-rise building in Kharkiv; there are casualties and people trapped under the rubble.

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