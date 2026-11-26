On the morning of November 26, an air raid alert was declared in the capital following warnings from the Ukrainian Air Force about the threat of Russian drones. The alert was also sounded in several regions of Ukraine.

A yellow alert level was declared in the capital. Against this backdrop, city residents reported hearing explosions.

At 7:39 a.m., the all-clear was sounded.

As a reminder, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions earlier that morning.

On November 25, a strike on a building in an industrial zone was recorded in the Desnianskyi district.

As of 5:47 a.m. on November 25, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine. The capital remained under the alert for nearly 60 minutes.

Earlier, fires were extinguished in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district following an attack by the Russian Federation.

On the afternoon of November 24, a fire broke out in warehouses in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital after a Russian drone crashed.

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