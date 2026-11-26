On the night of November 25–26, drones struck the Nevinnomyssk industrial zone in the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation. According to OSINT and monitoring channels Falcon and Astra, the target may have been the Nevinnomyssk Power Plant, which supplies electricity to industrial enterprises in the region.

Vladimir Vladimirov, governor of the Stavropol Krai, confirmed the drone attack on the Nevinnomyssk industrial zone. According to him, Russian air defenses are repelling the attack, and some drones have been shot down. Regional authorities did not specify which enterprises were targeted in the attack.

According to reports from the OSINT channel Falcon, the drones attempted to reach the territory of the Nevinnomyssk Thermal Power Plant. Initially, the drones were shot down as they approached the facility; later, the channel reported several strikes on the plant’s grounds. Around 2:45 a.m. local time, according to Falcon, new strikes were recorded on several buildings within the complex.

There is currently no information on the extent of the damage, a possible shutdown of the power plant, or any casualties. Russian authorities have not yet confirmed the strikes.

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The Nevinnomyssk Thermal Power Plant is one of the key power plants in the Stavropol Krai. It runs on natural gas, and its installed electrical capacity is 1,551 MW. The plant houses 13 turbines and 14 boilers. Electricity from the power plant is fed into the North Caucasus integrated power grid, and the facility also supplies heat and steam to industrial customers and the residents of Nevinnomyssk.

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One of the plant’s main electricity consumers is the “Nevinnomyssk Azot” chemical complex, which is part of the “EuroChem” group. The plant produces ammonia, ammonium nitrate, urea, nitric acid, methanol, acetic acid, and other chemical products.

Astra analysts highlight the plant’s military-industrial significance. According to the project, acetic acid from Nevinnomyssk is supplied to enterprises within the Russian military-industrial complex for the production of explosives.

On the night of November 25, explosions were heard near several industrial facilities. The Novokuybyshevsk and Syzran oil refineries were hit, as well as, presumably, an oil pumping station.

Drones carried out a series of strikes on one of the key facilities of Russia’s oil transportation infrastructure. A fire broke out after the attack on the Kaleikino oil pumping station.

Prior to this, the General Staff confirmed that one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan and the Lukoil refinery in Perm had been hit.

Also, on the night of November 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation. Even satellites recorded a massive fire at the facility.

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