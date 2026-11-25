It has been revealed where Russian terrorists struck in Kyiv on the evening of November 25. In the Desnianskyi district, a strike was recorded on buildings within an industrial zone.

The mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, reported on the results of the shelling.

“In the Desnianskyi district, a building in the industrial zone was hit. Emergency services are heading to the scene. Also in the Desnianskyi district, according to preliminary reports, another non-residential building was hit. There are reports of damage and possible casualties. We are verifying the information,” Klitschko said.

Telegram channels are reporting that a shopping center was hit.

As a reminder, late on the evening of November 25, Russian occupiers struck Kyiv. Eight powerful explosions were heard on the left bank.

As of 5:47 a.m. on November 25, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine. The capital remained under the alert for nearly 60 minutes.

Earlier, fires were extinguished in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district following an attack by Russia.

On the afternoon of November 24, a fire broke out at warehouses in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital after a Russian drone crashed.



On November 24, damage to energy infrastructure was reported in the Vyshhorod and Bila Tserkva districts as a result of enemy strikes.

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