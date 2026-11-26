As of 6:54 a.m. on November 26, air raid sirens sounded in the capital and several regions of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force is warning of a drone threat.

A yellow alert level has been declared in the capital.

As a reminder, on November 25, a strike was recorded on a building in the industrial zone of the Desnianskyi district.

As of 5:47 a.m. on November 25, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine. The capital remained under the alert for nearly 60 minutes.

Earlier, fires were extinguished in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district following an attack by Russia.

On the afternoon of November 24, a fire broke out in warehouses in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital after a Russian drone crashed.

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