On the evening of November 25, Russian forces attacked the capital with ballistic missiles. The number of people injured in the attack has risen.

“Seven people were injured as a result of the nighttime enemy attack on the capital,” the statement said.

As a reminder, on November 25, a strike on a building in an industrial zone was recorded in the Desnianskyi district.

As of 5:47 a.m. on November 25, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine. The capital remained under the alert for nearly 60 minutes.

Earlier, fires were extinguished in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district following an attack by the Russian Federation.

On the afternoon of November 24, a fire broke out in warehouses in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital after a Russian drone crashed.

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