On November 25, at least seven people were killed and another 58 were wounded in Ukraine as a result of attacks by Russian forces.

In the Donetsk region, one person was killed and 19 were injured. Seven people were injured in the Kramatorsk community. In Sloviansk, a married couple was injured, and during a second strike, a man was killed and 10 others were injured.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 13 people were injured. Of these, six were wounded in an attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district. Russia then attacked the Kosmichnyi district, leaving seven people injured.

As a result of attacks by Russian drones in the Sumy and Seredyna-Budsk communities, two people were killed and three others were injured.

In the Kharkiv region, there were 4 fatalities and 10 casualties. Among them, one person was killed and 7 were injured near Fedorivka after a strike on a bus. In Zlatopol, two people were injured; in Kharkiv, a man was injured in the Slobidskyi district; in the Zolochiv community, two people were killed; and one more person was killed on the Derhachi-Zolochiv highway.

In the Zhytomyr region, a man was killed in Malyn, and 9 others were injured.

In Odesa, four people were injured. Initially, three people were injured in the attack; later, one more person was injured in a second strike.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, one man was injured.

In the Kyiv region, a man was killed in Bila Tserkva.

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