Satellite images of the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in Russia’s Rostov Region have revealed extensive damage to the facility’s production facilities as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on November 23.

Analysis of the images revealed damage to both AVT-2.5 atmospheric-vacuum oil distillation units, significant destruction of the bitumen production unit, and a fire in the tank farm that has been burning for the third consecutive day.

In addition, the oil depot located next to the plant sustained significant damage—traces of fire were found on all four of its tanks. The facility, with a design capacity of up to 7.5 million metric tons of crude oil per year, specializes in the production of diesel, marine and heating oil, fuel oil, gasoline fractions, and Euro 5-standard automotive gasoline, and throughout 2026, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repeatedly attacked its infrastructure.

The images and the results of their analysis were published by the Telegram channel “Absolutely Reliable Source.”

On the night of November 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation. Even satellites recorded a massive fire at the facility.

Also on the night of November 23, drones carried out a series of strikes on one of the key facilities of Russia’s oil transportation infrastructure. A fire broke out after the attack on the Kaleikino oil pumping station.

Prior to this, the General Staff confirmed strikes on one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan and the Lukoil refinery in Perm.

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