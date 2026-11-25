A Russian drone attacked a civilian vehicle in the Zolochiv community in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two people.

The burned-out car was found on the side of the road between Myronivka and Dovzhik, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 25.

The bodies of two people—presumably a local married couple—were found inside the vehicle. Specialists are working at the site of the attack.

Source: a post by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, November 25, Russian troops attacked an energy facility in the Poltava district with a drone, injuring four people.

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of November 25, the hotel-dormitory building of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio in Kyiv was damaged. The blast wave shattered windows from the first to the ninth floors. No residents were injured.

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