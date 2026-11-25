Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the first prototypes of Ukraine’s FREYJA anti-ballistic missile system are expected to be ready as early as this winter. The first tests are scheduled to take place during the same period.

According to the head of state, the key priority at this time remains accelerating the delivery of missiles from partners—in particular for the Patriot systems and other existing air defense systems.

At the same time, Ukraine is working in parallel to develop its own anti-ballistic missile system together with partner countries and companies participating in the project.

“The process of integrating the components has already begun: we need to effectively combine all the capabilities of the FREYJA program participants so that this system actually works. We are working on this. And the first prototypes and testing are expected this winter,” Zelenskyy said.

The president also noted that there is currently no good news from the U.S. regarding the acceleration of missile deliveries—delays continue.

Instead, work continues within the FREYJA program on components and other technical issues to strengthen defense capabilities in the long term.

“Of course, the key priority right now is to speed up missile deliveries from our partners—missiles for the ‘Patriots,’ missiles for our other systems that we need, which can help us right now,” he emphasized.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to a report citing his Telegram channel.

On November 25, operators of long-range systems from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense destroyed a Russian multifunctional air and space defense reconnaissance and information complex (MRIK-VKO).

Zelenskyy reported that a Russian military airfield had been struck.

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