In the Zolochiv community of Kharkiv Oblast, two people were killed today, November 25, when a Russian drone struck a civilian vehicle.

“The enemy attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone in the Zolochiv community,” said the head of the regional military administration.

According to him, the burned-out car was found on the side of the road between Myronivka and Dovzhik. Inside the vehicle were the bodies of two people, believed to be a local married couple.

This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, on Telegram.

On November 25, Russian forces attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times throughout the day. One man was injured as a result of the shelling.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, November 25, Russian troops attacked an energy facility in the Poltava district with a drone, injuring four people, according to Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional State Administration. The injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

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