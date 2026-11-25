Late in the evening on November 25, Russian occupiers struck Kyiv. Eight powerful explosions were heard on the left bank.



Telegram channels report that about eight explosions were heard in Kyiv. The strike was likely carried out with S-400 missiles.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that the city was under ballistic missile attack. An air raid alert was declared in the capital due to the missile threat.

As a reminder, as of 5:47 a.m. on November 25, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine. The capital remained under the alert for nearly 60 minutes.

Earlier, fires were extinguished in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district following an attack by Russia.

On the afternoon of November 24, a fire broke out at warehouses in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital after a Russian drone crashed.



On November 24, damage to energy infrastructure was reported in the Vyshhorod and Bila Tserkva districts as a result of enemy strikes.

Read us on