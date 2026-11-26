Since the evening of November 25, Russian troops have been carrying out drone strikes on four districts in the region. One person was injured as a result of the attacks.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

In Pavlohrad, a gas station and a shopping center were damaged. In Kryvyi Rih, the enemy struck a warehouse and a store.

Infrastructure was damaged in the Novopil community in the Kryvyi Rih district. In the Nikopol district, the district center and the Marganetsk community came under attack. A 46-year-old man was injured. He is receiving outpatient treatment.

In the Mykolaiv community of the Synelnykivsky district, an agricultural enterprise was damaged. A fire broke out, Ganza noted.

Earlier, Russians killed two people in a civilian car in the Kharkiv region with a drone.

On Wednesday afternoon, November 25, Russian troops attacked an energy facility in the Poltava district with a drone, injuring four people.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of November 24–25, a hotel-dormitory building belonging to the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio in Kyiv was damaged. The blast wave shattered windows from the first to the ninth floors. No residents were injured.

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