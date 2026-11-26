On the morning of November 26, Russian troops struck a residential building in Kharkiv. Three people were injured, and other residents may be trapped under the rubble.

“An enemy drone struck a high-rise building in the Novobavarskyi district. There is a fire at the scene,” according to a statement from local authorities.

The mayor specified that an apartment on the 15th floor is on fire in the Novobavarsky district, and there are reports of people trapped under the rubble. Three casualties have been reported so far.

In particular, according to the authorities, another strike was recorded in the Kholodnogorsk district. The consequences are being assessed.

Source: Ihor Terekhov

Earlier, Russians killed two people in a civilian car in the Kharkiv region with a drone.

On Wednesday afternoon, November 25, Russian troops attacked an energy facility in the Poltava district with a drone, injuring four people.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of November 25, the hotel-dormitory building of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio in Kyiv was damaged. The blast wave shattered windows from the first to the ninth floors. No residents were injured.

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