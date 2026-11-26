According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 2,319 Russian occupiers over the past 24 hours.

As of November 26, Russia has suffered the following losses in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,645,899 (+2,319) people;

tanks – 12,512 (+5);

armored combat vehicles – 25,992 (+18);

artillery systems – 52,825 (+24);

multiple launch rocket systems – 2,304 (+3);

air defense systems – 1,771 (+2);

aircraft – 456 (+4);

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 3,229 (+9);

operational-tactical UAVs – 621,002 (+989);

cruise missiles – 5,278 (+0);

ships/boats – 36 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0);

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 180,094 (+495);

specialized equipment – 4,943 (+6).

Source: General Staff

There were 184 battles on the front lines over the past 24 hours, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk direction, according to the General Staff.

As of Tuesday, November 24, the Russian Federation’s army had broken its annual record for losses since the start of the full-scale war: since the beginning of 2026, they have reached 432,519 military personnel, already exceeding the figure for all of 2024 (430,790 people).

One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to a leak from the Rosstat database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.” According to their data, civil registry offices across Russia have recorded nearly 500,000 deaths of military personnel who died in the war. For the period from February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2026, this averages out to one death every five minutes.

An analysis of the Rosstat database—which was hacked and covers the period from 2022 to the end of September 2026—revealed that 92.9% of the Russian army’s recorded casualties were combat-related. Of the 209,870 deceased listed in the registry as military personnel, 194,885 died in combat, with 177,009 of those deaths attributed to injuries from explosions or shrapnel during military operations.

Read us on