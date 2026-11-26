On the morning of November 26, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with strike drones. The attack damaged a high-rise residential building, a gas station, and a sports complex. Photos of the aftermath of the Russian attack have emerged.

At around 5:20 a.m., Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with strike drones, preliminarily identified as “Shahed” type.

A strike was recorded on the 15th floor of a 16-story residential building in the Novobavarskyi district of the city. A man and a woman were killed.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., there was a second strike by a drone of the same type on the Kholodnogorsk district of Kharkiv.

A gas station and a sports complex building were damaged. Two female residents, aged 18 and 39, suffered acute stress reactions.





Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime resulting in the loss of life (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office and Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

Five people were injured in the Saltivsky District of Kharkiv as a result of a Russian attack. A Russian drone struck the district.

On November 17, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov spoke about the city’s preparations for possible prolonged power outages and damage to critical infrastructure resulting from Russian attacks.

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