The Russian Federation has encountered difficulties in the production of “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles, so it is increasingly relying on “Iskander” ballistic missiles. At the same time, guided aerial bombs, which Russian forces are already capable of launching over long distances, pose a significant threat to Ukraine.

As explained by Captain 1st Rank (Reserve) Andriy Ryzhenko, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Navy from 2004 to 2020, the production of “Kinzhal” missiles may be limited by issues with accuracy, the design and service life of the MiG-31 aircraft required to launch them. Meanwhile, the enemy is ramping up production of “Iskanders.”

“The ‘Kinzhal’ missiles have very serious accuracy issues—as well as problems with design and production in general. And I think this internal problem is the reason they aren’t producing very many of them. Right now, they’re relying on ‘Iskander’ missiles—they’re producing about 800 units a year, plus cruise missiles. Things aren’t quite working out with the ‘Kinzhals,’” Ryzhenko said.