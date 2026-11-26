Russia Is Cutting Back on the Production of Kinzhal Missiles and Relying More on Iskander Missiles — Expert
The Russian Federation has encountered difficulties in the production of “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles, so it is increasingly relying on “Iskander” ballistic missiles. At the same time, guided aerial bombs, which Russian forces are already capable of launching over long distances, pose a significant threat to Ukraine.
As explained by Captain 1st Rank (Reserve) Andriy Ryzhenko, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Navy from 2004 to 2020, the production of “Kinzhal” missiles may be limited by issues with accuracy, the design and service life of the MiG-31 aircraft required to launch them. Meanwhile, the enemy is ramping up production of “Iskanders.”
“The ‘Kinzhal’ missiles have very serious accuracy issues—as well as problems with design and production in general. And I think this internal problem is the reason they aren’t producing very many of them. Right now, they’re relying on ‘Iskander’ missiles—they’re producing about 800 units a year, plus cruise missiles. Things aren’t quite working out with the ‘Kinzhals,’” Ryzhenko said.
He added that guided aerial bombs (KABs) also pose a major threat, as the enemy is already launching them from a distance of 200 km. According to the military official, the Meteor missile—which can be launched, in particular, from Gripen fighter jets—could be an effective means of countering the delivery systems for these weapons, but Ukraine does not currently possess it.
This is reported in an article by "KYIV24"
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