Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia “owes nothing to anyone” while commenting on the European proposal to halt attacks on energy infrastructure during the winter. He also accused Europe of failing to take a constructive stance.

On November 26, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov answered a question about whether Russia would agree to an energy ceasefire this winter, according to the Russian media outlet “Vesti.” According to the spokesperson for Russian dictator Putin, there will be no truce because “Russia owes nothing to anyone.” The Kremlin’s reaction came after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed a temporary and localized ceasefire. Peskov criticized the idea of involving Europe in the negotiations, citing such “ultimatums.”

Peskov commented to Russian propagandist Pavel Zarubin on “Europe’s demands” and on the claim that Russia is “obligated” to agree to a ceasefire. The official rejected this proposal and emphasized that Russia must look out only for its “national interests.”

Other points made by the Kremlin spokesman concerned the concept of European representatives participating in peace talks. According to him, following the “ultimatums” that were issued, it is “difficult for Europeans to claim” the role of mediators or participants in the negotiations. Given Europe’s stance, the Kremlin fears it will not see a “constructive position on the peace process” from Brussels.

The propagandist also inquired about the status of a visit by European representatives to Moscow, to which the Europeans allegedly “did not even respond.” In response, Peskov said that they “did respond, but there is no clarity.”

Earlier, Peskov had been asked whether Russia would agree to an energy truce in exchange for a deal on diesel fuel.

Ukraine is ready for a mutual energy ceasefire with Russia; however, the proposed conditions could limit Kyiv’s ability to strike at Russian energy infrastructure without ensuring adequate protection for Ukrainian power plants. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have warned of such risks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The parties discussed Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the prospects for an energy truce, and preparations for a meeting of the “coalition of the willing.”

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