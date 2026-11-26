Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is finalizing preparations for a new large-scale attack on Ukraine. According to intelligence reports, the main targets may once again be energy infrastructure, logistics, and critical infrastructure.

“Unfortunately, the Russians are already finalizing preparations for a new massive strike, and, according to intelligence reports, the targets will once again be the energy sector, logistics, and critical infrastructure in cities and communities,” Zelenskyy said.

Consequently, facilities essential to the functioning of cities and communities—particularly energy and transportation infrastructure—may be at risk.

The head of state announced this on Facebook following a conference call.

On Thursday, November 26, some consumers in seven regions of Ukraine remain without electricity due to hostilities and Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Power outages were reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

As of November 25, the most severe power supply situation was observed in Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

On Wednesday, November 25, Russian troops once again attacked the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging the main power grids and cutting off power to part of Dnipro, as well as the Dniprovskyi, Pavlohradskyi, Synelnykivskyi, and Samarivskyi districts.

As a result of Russia’s strikes on energy infrastructure, consumers in five regions of the country were left without power. As of November 25, the situation is currently most critical in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

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