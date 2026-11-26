Volodymyr Vereshchaka of the 34th Separate Marine Brigade decided to continue his service despite being eligible for discharge on medical grounds. The story of this soldier, who survived a heart attack while on a mission, was shared by the Ukrainian Navy.

“There are people for whom the war does not end even when doctors declare it over—when the Medical Examination Commission discharges them from service, when they have the legal right to leave their combat positions and finally think about themselves. They return—to their comrades. To their comrades. One of them is sailor Volodymyr Vereshchaka,” the Navy reports.

After joining the Armed Forces in 2024, he was assigned to a unit carrying out combat missions in his native Kherson region, where for nearly three years he ferried personnel across the Dnipro River, delivered ammunition and supplies, and evacuated the wounded.

“The Marine returned to duty more than once after being wounded. Then, during a combat mission, he suffered a myocardial infarction. The military medical commission’s conclusion was unequivocal: discharge. It would seem that now he could breathe a sigh of relief—return to civilian life, to his family. But Volodymyr asked to go back. Not to a rear unit, not to a less demanding position—but to his combat unit,” reads the post dedicated to him.

At the same time, our hero doesn’t consider himself a daredevil, noting that he simply learned to master his fear.

“I’m fighting on my home turf. These are my native lands, my city—my family is here. I lived through the occupation, and I don’t want it to happen again on my land or anywhere else,” the Marine explains.

In the Kharkiv region, a border guard crossed a damaged bridge under fire to rescue a wounded officer.

Video: A Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier recounts how he outwitted two occupiers and saved his own life.

Two weeks in a hole with an occupier and the heavy price of survival: the story of a Ukrainian Army infantryman.

Paratrooper Diamant saved his comrade using a tourniquet and built a shelter that drones couldn’t locate.

Read us on