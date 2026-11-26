On November 26, Russian occupiers attacked Odesa and its suburbs. The strike damaged a civilian infrastructure facility and the grounds of a private residence.

A 70-year-old man sustained serious injuries. Medical personnel fought to save his life, but were unable to do so.

This was reported by Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

Source: Oleg Kipper.

In Odesa, a high-rise residential building was damaged as a result of the Russian attack. According to preliminary reports, one person was injured.

On the afternoon of November 24, a building housing one of the city’s medical facilities was damaged as a result of an enemy strike.

In Odesa, Khristina Lysenko, coordinator and producer of the “First City” TV channel, was killed in a Russian attack on November 18.

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