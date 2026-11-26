Most of the foreign mercenaries who joined the Russian army did so with the full intention of fighting against Ukraine. Among the main reasons for this decision were the desire to obtain a Russian passport, to avoid imprisonment, or to earn money.

According to the project’s data, the prisoners of war include citizens from 54 countries around the world.

Nearly half of the respondents—49.2%—knew even before signing their contracts that they would be participating in the war against Ukraine.

Another 14.8% of those surveyed admitted that separate agreements had been made regarding this. At the same time, only 1.7% reported being coerced or deceived when signing the contract.

The respondents cited practical benefits as the main motives for signing a contract with the Russian army: 46.7% enlisted to obtain Russian citizenship, 19.9% to get out of prison or avoid criminal prosecution, 17.9% did so to earn money, and 11.6% for social benefits and privileges.

Another 15.2% stated that they signed the contract knowingly and voluntarily because they support Russia’s actions.

The “I Want to Live” project emphasizes that obtaining a passport, money, or avoiding imprisonment constitutes a conscious agreement for personal gain, whereas claims of “deception” often emerge only after being taken prisoner. At the same time, 10.2% of respondents stated that they realized they had allegedly been deceived about their participation in the war, while 48.8% found themselves in captivity against their will, due to their convictions or injuries. The survey also highlights that 79.3% of those polled plan to return specifically to Russia after the exchange—the very place where they expected to receive a passport in exchange for participating in the war against Ukrainians. The “I Want to Live” project reminds foreigners who are being recruited into the Russian Armed Forces that serving under such a contract constitutes participation in a war against another state. Those who have already joined the Russian military are encouraged to contact “I Want to Live” to safely surrender, while relatives of missing contract soldiers are advised to contact the “I Want to Find” chatbot.

This was reported with reference to the publication of survey results from the state-run “I Want to Live” project on Telegram. He arrived in Russia in the spring and was killed in the Donetsk region—the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) has identified a mercenary from the Philippines. Russia has recruited nearly 46,000 foreigners from 151 countries for the war against Ukraine.

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