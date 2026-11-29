On Sunday, November 29, Russian troops attacked Vinnytsia again. The strike damaged an industrial facility and the grounds of one of the city’s medical facilities. Details regarding the consequences of the attack are still being clarified.

“Vinnytsia was once again under enemy attack. The attack damaged an industrial facility and the grounds of one of the city’s hospitals,” he wrote. According to the mayor, details regarding the consequences of the strike are currently being verified. The report does not yet include data on casualties, the extent of the damage, or other details of the attack.

The Russian attack struck two urban infrastructure sites at once—an industrial facility and the grounds of a medical facility. The circumstances of the strike and its final consequences are still being determined. Vinnytsia Mayor Serhiy Morgunov reported on the Russian attack via his Telegram channel.

A man and a woman were killed as a result of the Russian attack in the Vinnytsia region, and one other person sustained minor injuries. This was reported on November 29 by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration. The strike also damaged a residential building, and two minibuses caught fire nearby.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, a fire broke out in a garage cooperative in Vinnytsia as a result of Russian shelling, Mayor Serhiy Morgunov reported.

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