In Russia, former commanders of the air defense and missile defense forces from 2018 to 2023 are under investigation after the 235thth Garrison Military Court arrested Colonel General Yuri Grekhov, deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces for armaments, on charges of accepting a bribe on an exceptionally large scale. In 2023, he headed the air defense forces.

Grekhov, who commanded the air defense forces from 2018 to 2021 and continued to oversee this area as deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, did not admit guilt, while Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that he had no information about the arrest.

Following Grekhov’s promotion, Andrei Dyomin took command of the air defense forces; he resigned in 2023; according to court records, in August 2025, a case was filed against him in the Reutov Garrison Court for fraud on an especially large scale, but by September the proceedings were terminated due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, and in May 2025, the Balashikha City Court refused to accept a lawsuit filed by the Russian Ministry of Defense against a man with the exact same name as Dyomin due to the existence of a decision or ruling to terminate the proceedings. Dyomin himself denied the existence of a criminal case in Reutov and declined to comment further, citing a confidentiality agreement, while Andrei Semenov subsequently took command of the air defense forces; his first public mention in this position dates back to April 2024.

Source: Agency.

In Russia, Yuri Grekhov, deputy commander-in-chief of the Aerospace Forces for armaments, was arrested. The colonel general is suspected of accepting a bribe on an exceptionally large scale.

Earlier, the commander of the Baltic Fleet’s naval base was arrested in St. Petersburg.

In Moscow, Major General Sergei Nikitushkin, head of the Training and Logistics Department of the Main Directorate for Combat Training of the Russian Armed Forces, was arrested. He is a participant in the so-called “special military operation.”

Read us on