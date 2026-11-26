On November 26, a man was killed and six other civilians were wounded as a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region.

The occupiers attacked populated areas with rocket and barrel artillery, as well as various types of drones. As of 5:30 p.m., one fatality and six injuries had been reported.

In Komyshany, a man born in 1969 was killed in a drone attack. Four residents of Kherson were also injured, as well as one resident each from Komyshany and Zymivnyk.

Apartment buildings and cars were damaged. The prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into war crimes.

Source: Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone onto a populated area. A civilian was killed as a result of the attack; a pre-trial investigation into a war crime has been launched under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Russian troops shelled populated areas in the Kherson region. As of the morning of November 26, one person was killed and another was wounded as a result of the attacks.

Russian troops used drones, aircraft, and artillery to shell the Kherson region. As of the morning of November 23, one person was injured as a result of the attacks, and civilian infrastructure was also damaged.

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