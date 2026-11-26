Since 2022, the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Russian Armed Forces have lost at least 87 service members, the vast majority of whom are sabotage officers, according to data from a leaked Rosstat database on deaths obtained by journalists from the hacker groups Silent Crow and “Cyberpartisans.”

Among the dead are one colonel, four lieutenant colonels, 19 majors, 34 junior officers, and six other officers whose exact ranks are unknown, with at least three of those killed in 2014 having participated in the occupation of Crimea; the “Senezh” Special Operations Center suffered the heaviest losses—53 personnel, another 23 were killed in the “Kubinka-2” unit, and 11 at the Sevastopol Naval Special Operations Center.

At least 54 Special Operations Forces (SSO) soldiers were killed in Ukraine; three more died from their wounds in hospitals near Moscow; five in Syria, and seven more died under unexplained circumstances, including accidental explosions, drowning, poisoning by unknown substances, hanging, or strange traffic accidents. In addition, in the spring of 2026, during an attack in Luhansk, at least three high-ranking officers of the GRU’s space reconnaissance unit were killed in a single day.

Source: “Vazhnye Istorii.”

One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to a leak from the Rosstat database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.” According to their data, civil registry offices across Russia have recorded nearly 500,000 deaths of military personnel who died in the war. For the period from February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2026, this averages out to one death every five minutes.

An analysis of the Rosstat database—which was hacked and covers the period from 2022 to the end of September 2026—revealed that 92.9% of the Russian army’s recorded casualties were combat-related. Of the 209,870 deceased listed in the registry as military personnel, 194,885 died in combat, with 177,009 of those deaths attributed to injuries from explosions or shrapnel during military operations.

As of Tuesday, November 24, the Russian Federation’s army had broken its annual record for the highest number of casualties since the start of the full-scale war: since the beginning of 2026, they have reached 432,519 military personnel, already exceeding the total for all of 2024 (430,790 people).

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