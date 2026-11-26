With a probability of about 55%, Putin’s regime in Russia will retain power, despite the stalemate in the war against Ukraine and its isolation from the West; however, Moscow will lose the technology race and ultimately become a raw materials appendage of China.

This is stated in the report “Alternative Scenarios for Russia’s Development Through 2030: Four Options” by analysts from the Russia Matter project at Harvard University. The authors of the study characterize this option as the “Besieged Fortress” scenario and a stable equilibrium with its own logic of long-term confrontation with the West.

Under this scenario, the Russian economy is expected to stagnate, with economic growth not exceeding 0.5–2%, a decline in hydrocarbon export revenues, a low birth rate, and continued emigration of educated citizens. Researchers also note a contraction of the private sector due to politically motivated resource allocation and the failure of import substitution, particularly in sectors that require advanced semiconductor components.

Source: the report “Alternative Scenarios for Russia’s Development Through 2030: Four Options” by Harvard University’s Russia Matters project.

A Rand Corporation simulation showed whether Putin’s death would end the war.

Meanwhile, British experts have assessed the consequences for Russia of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge.

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