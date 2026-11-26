Russian troops are deliberately attacking the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant and major power transmission lines in the Zaporizhzhia region in an attempt to cut off the Dnipropetrovsk region from Ukraine’s power grid. This was stated by Volodymyr Omelchenko, director of energy programs at the Razumkov Center.

In addition, the Kryvyi Rih Thermal Power Plant is under constant attack. Currently, the most critical situation regarding electricity supply is in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, where the highest number of attacks on energy facilities has been recorded.

According to him, Russia is employing a tactic of “energy encirclement” of major industrial regions.

“Ukraine’s power grid operates as a single entity: if one region lacks capacity, power is redirected from other regions. Due to damage to these key arteries, the Dnipro energy hub—which includes the city of Dnipro itself, as well as the Dnipro, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, and Samariv districts—has been cut off from the unified grid. When the hub is isolated, it is technically impossible to transfer power there from other regions, even if there is spare capacity in the system,” Omelchenko explained.

He noted that the Russians are simultaneously targeting both power generation facilities and transmission grids to prevent consumers from receiving even the small amount of electricity that is managed to be generated. The situation is further complicated by daily attacks on local distribution networks—both in communities near the front lines and in other parts of the region.

“Currently, the Dnipro Energy Zone has less than a quarter of the electricity it needs. When the shortage exceeds 75%, regular power schedules for the population are no longer sufficient to maintain the grid frequency and avoid a complete blackout. That is why Ukrenergo is forced to temporarily restrict power even to some critical facilities in order to guarantee power supply to hospitals, water utilities, and essential communications,” the expert added.

To stabilize the power grid in the Dnipropetrovsk region, energy workers are operating at all levels. The main obstacle right now is constant air raid alerts and the high risk of repeated strikes.

Vladimir Omelchenko, director of energy programs at the Razumkov Center, reported this on Facebook.

As a result of Russian strikes on November 16 targeting energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the regional capital was left completely without power, and residents of parts of the Dniprovskyi, Samarivskyi, and Kam’yanskyi districts also lost electricity.

Russia is preparing a new attack on energy infrastructure and bridges across the Dnipro River.

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