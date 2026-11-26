In just under five years of full-scale war against Ukraine, there have been reports of at least 53 sudden deaths of top executives at Russian state-owned companies, government officials, or high-ranking law enforcement officials, with suicide cited as the cause in 34 cases by the media or official reports; however, in most of these cases, civil registry offices did not record a definitive suicide.

This was uncovered by the publication “Vazhnye Istorii” based on data from a leak of the Rosstat database on Russian deaths. Specifically, the database records the death in July 2026 in Moscow of Alexei Korshenko, the former head of the business aviation terminal “Sheremetyevo” business aviation terminal, Alexei Korshenko, as a “hanging with undetermined intent,” which does not indicate either suicide or homicide and classifies the cause of death as “undetermined.”

In addition, according to data leaked from Rosstat, Mikhail Kenin, co-founder and largest shareholder of the real estate development company “Samolet,” died in August 2025: Initially, the documents cited a form of chronic ischemic heart disease, but the cause of death was later changed to “undetermined.”

Source: An investigation by “Vazhnye Istorii” based on data from a leak of Rosstat’s database on deaths.

One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to a leak from the Rosstat database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.” According to their data, civil registry offices across Russia have recorded nearly 500,000 deaths of military personnel who died in the war. For the period from February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2026, this averages out to one death every five minutes.

An analysis of the Rosstat database—which was hacked and covers the period from 2022 to the end of September 2026—revealed that 92.9% of the Russian army’s recorded casualties were combat-related. Of the 209,870 deceased listed in the registry as military personnel, 194,885 died in combat, with 177,009 of those deaths attributed to injuries from explosions or shrapnel during military operations.

As of Tuesday, November 24, the Russian Federation’s army had broken its annual record for the highest number of casualties since the start of the full-scale war: since the beginning of 2026, they have reached 432,519 military personnel, already exceeding the total for all of 2024 (430,790 people).

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